Chrome River launches German subsidiary

The subsidiary will also offer implementation and ongoing support services to customers across mainland Europe, in conjunction with the company’s EMEA headquarters in London. Chrome River counts customers spanning geographically from Ireland to Bulgaria, including brands such as the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Company.

The Chrome River solution is now available in 24 European languages and is used by business travelers in every European country.Through its relationship with PwC, Chrome River is also able to offer capabilities for global tax compliance for employee expenses.

Chrome River officials assessed that they have already seen strong uptake for Chrome River’s SaaS expense and invoice automation solutions throughout Europe, and that this growth will accelerate with this new investment.