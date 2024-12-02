The countries of expansion are Ghana, Senegal, Ivory Coast, Cameroon, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Egypt, Burkina Faso, Malawi and Zambia, expanding its presence in Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa.

The collaboration will allow Chpter customers to accept payments utilising mobile money, cards, and bank transfers. Merchants in the countries mentioned can collect payments in their local currencies or USD, with Flutterwave processing and settling transactions.











WhatsApp-based selling in Africa

The partnership reflects Chpter’s stance shift towards AI when it comes to its products, knowing that the company introduced sales and customer service AI agents and restructured its team to support that decision. Currently, around 45% of the company’s interactions are handled by AI, with plans to increase this number to 80% as its capabilities improve and trust increases.

Additionally, the company is experimenting with pricing and product design matching local conditions, to see if SaaS can work at scale in Africa. Chpter also recently rolled out Pluto, its WhatsApp API suite, to support developers and businesses in building more complete customer journeys on WhatsApp.

Chpter offers tools for businesses to sell directly through chat and social media apps like WhatsApp and Instagram. //merchants manage orders, accept payments, automate messages, and run marketing campaigns from one dashboard. Moreover, the company is a Meta Business Partner, having access to features like product catalogues for in-chat checkout, marketing campaign tools, and a dashboard to consolidate conversations from different platforms.

WhatsApp and Instagram now account for up to 60% of inbound traffic for the businesses using Chpter, according to the startup, which mentioned organic adoption of its platform from Senegal and Tanzania, despite the company planning on reaching those regions.

It operates on a subscription model, with fees ranging from USD 50 to USD 500. It also earns revenue from paid messaging and AI-based customer interactions on Meta platforms.