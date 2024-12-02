Choice Hotels rolls out Virtual Pay

During the checkout process, corporate travel managers have the option to book reservations using a centralised form of payment, and without having to supply each traveller with a physical credit card or to provide an authorisation form.

The lodging company is currently launching this programme for its corporate clients in a phased approach. This feature is an addition to Choice’s current Virtual Pay capabilities for bookings via GDS channels.

Choice Hotels International currently franchises approximately 6,800 hotels in 35 countries and territories. Choice-branded properties range from limited service to full service hotels in the economy, mid-scale, and upscale segments throughout the US and internationally.