Choco Up rolls out Choco Payment by Stripe for online merchants

With Choco Payment, business owners can access flexible working capital (up to USD 10 million) in as quickly as 24 hours to accelerate business growth, while using Stripe Connect to increase payment processing volumes.

Powered by Stripe Connect, Choco Up now offers Choco Payment, a global payments processing solution embedded with growth funding, helping digital merchants overcome barriers to business growth.

The Choco Payment platform integrates Stripe’s multi-currency payment processing capability with a single embedded payment gateway, allows digital merchants to accept online payments in more than 135 currencies across 180+ countries, and manage funds through over 10 different payment methods, including credit cards, digital wallets, bank transfers, etc.

Choco Payment’s integrated solution provides growth funding and analytics. Its zero-equity funding enables brands and start-ups to unlock market opportunities and growth potential. Clients can quickly onboard Choco Up’s platform and receive funding in around 48 hours by directly integrating with companies’ sales and marketing accounts via APIs.

With its proprietary database, Choco Up is also offering its smart-growth analytics solution, helping companies aggregate all their data in one place to identify growth opportunities and business pain points via an omnichannel experience.