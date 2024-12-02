Choco Up partners with Bueno and Allianz Trade

The collaboration introduces a new digital, automated Buy-Now-Pay-Later (BNPL) solution designed for B2B ecommerce, including both digital and traditional sellers.

The primary focus of this joint effort is to address the persistent issue of cash flow in businesses. The company press release cites information from a US Bank study, which reveals that 82% of failed businesses attribute their failure to cash flow problems. The same source informs that, in Southeast Asia, the working capital gap currently stands at an estimated USD 20 billion USD. Moreover, the global B2B ecommerce market already surpasses that of B2C by six times, with the Asia Pacific region projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22% until 2030.

In this context, the partnership aims to confront the challenge head-on and support growth in the USD 121 billion USD ecommerce industry in Southeast Asia. Representatives from Bueno expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, emphasising the industry leadership of both Choco Up and Allianz Trade. The collaboration has the potential to help businesses navigate cash flow challenges and provide flexible and convenient financial management tools.

Officials from Allianz Trade in Asia Pacific highlighted the commitment to supporting the burgeoning B2B ecommerce sector as part of their growth strategy. They also noted the significant potential of the new product, particularly in the evolving landscape of global trade. With the increasing importance of BNPL payments for e-merchants, the solution is positioned to address working capital gaps, enabling businesses to attract customers from diverse markets and foster growth.

Choco Up's contribution to the partnership

In the partnership structure, Choco Up contributes funds to Bueno's BNPL platform, allowing ecommerce buyers to access up to 60 days of payment terms. Allianz Trade plays a crucial role in underwriting the process. This collaborative offering in Southeast Asia aims to benefit buyers by providing favourable credit terms for increasing inventory, without incurring additional fees. Simultaneously, sellers stand to improve their sales by offering credit terms to customers without risk.

Choco Up has previously demonstrated success with the BNPL model, with notable transactions involving a Hong Kong-based wholesale retailer, amounting to over 3,500 transactions and close to USD 2 million in financing to date. The BNPL model, in collaboration with Allianz Trade and Bueno, incorporates insurance for the issued capital, facilitating automated disbursement of funding for B2B ecommerce transactions.