Chipotle, Uber Eats announce delivery partnership in Canada

According to the press release, Canadian consumers can have Chipotle’s food delivered through the Uber Eats app and ubereats.com. Besides, delivery fees are being waived on any Chipotle order starting from 14 May 2020. Therefore, the delivery discount will be applied automatically to users accounts on orders of USD 12 or more, and will expire at 11:55pm PT on 20 May 2020. However, taxes and a 10% service fee still apply.

Moreover, Uber Eats users can leave a note in the app for ‘no-contact’ deliveries, which involves a driver leaving the food at the doorstep rather than an in-person exchange, to keep the social distance measures imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.