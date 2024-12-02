Chinese travel companies restructure to comply with new ecommerce law

The draft law was first reviewed in December 2016, it was deliberated in October 2017, and came into effect earlier in January 2018. The law includes new protection rules for consumers and had wide-ranging effects, holding companies to account for the goods sold on their platforms.

Ctrip currently offers three channels through which customers can choose their preferred package in advance, with pricing to suit. While the first option is a basic ticket through China Railway’s official platform 12306, the other two offer additional services for RMB 40 (around USD 6) and up. The second option gives benefits such as 24/7 booking services, preferential customer service, and fast returns or changes.

According to Tech Node, the changes to Ctrip’s services fall in line with the new ecommerce law, which states that tie-in goods and services must be prominently displayed, and cannot be included as default add-ons to purchases.