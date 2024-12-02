Chinese third-party payment industry on the way up

Analysts estimate a value of almost USD 130 billion (CNY 800 billion) for the total point-of-sale (POS) transactions for top-ranking providers of enterprise-level payment services, such as 99Bill, YeePay and financial payment provider China Payment and Remittance Service.

Cardless payments technologies are also are a development priority for third-party payment providers, considering that cardless purchases are expected to become the mainstream in the market five years from now, and it will require cross-field cooperation among companies such as payment providers, financial institutes and telecom operators, for risk control over internet financial services.