Chinese regulator advocates stricter rules against fake goods online

Mao has recently accused Chinese online conglomerate Alibaba Group of peddling fake goods into its online offer, thejakartaglobe.beritasatu.com reports. The spread of counterfeit products posed a greater challenge online than in traditional retail, Mao also claimed.

Mao’s remarks have come after the SAIC issued a “white paper” accusing Alibaba’s online malls of accepting bribes and selling fake goods in January 2015. The report was part of a wave of regulatory actions targeting major companies operating in China. The SAIC, which oversees business registration, trademarks and competition issues, has closed 21 of its 47 anti-monopoly cases which also include Microsoft.