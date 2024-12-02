Chinese province to use DLT-based electronic tax invoices for ecommerce

Guangdong Province, one the most populated region in China, has opened the first blockchain electronic invoice service for customers and merchants, planning to extend their experience to the large-scale e-commerce field. By using a blockchain-based electronic invoice platform, the taxation authority will reportedly improve the efficiency and transparency of the invoice services.

Back in November 2018, Guangdong Province’s capital and one of the first national economic development zones in China, Guangzhou, was selected as a headquarters for a newly established blockchain alliance, involving 54 different companies and covers blockchain technology in such areas as funds, finances and trading.