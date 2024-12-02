Chinese outbound-inbound ecommerce to hit USD 1.32 trln by 2018

This includes retail and business-to-business transactions. Cross-border ecommerce transaction in China have reached USD 1.01 trillion in 2016, up by 31.6%.

According to the index, people born in the 1980s were the major buyers, accounting for 59% of the cross-border orders in 2016, while those born in the 1990s made up 23% and those born in the 1970s accounted for 14.4%. Most of these buyers were highly educated, employed in big corporate and had kids.

In the year 2016 and 2017, the best-selling goods were cosmetic products, baby-mummy products, shoes, clothes, health products, accessories and suitcases.

Shanghai, Beijing and Hangzhou are top three locations where people favored cross-border ecommerce. Shanghai consumers accounted for 11.9% of the entire cross-border buyer population, while Beijing consumers accounted for 11.1% and Hangzhou consumers for 3.8%.