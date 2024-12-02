Chinese nationals hacked ATM systems in Nepals capital

Most of the private banks, which closed down their ATM services citing hacking threats, have now resumed their services. The ATMs of over six banks had turned temporarily dysfunctional after a gang of six Chinese hackers hacked the banks’ collective ATM system.

So far, five Chinese nationals allegedly involved in the ATM card forgery were arrested from Durbarmarg and the banks are on high alert following the incident. The hackers were arrested for stealing millions of rupees from the bank accounts of subscribers by forging ATM cards in various ATM booths.

However, this is not the first time that the foreigners got arrested in ATM forgery in Nepal, according to MyRepublica.