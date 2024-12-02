Chinese merchants to reach Japanese, Canadian customers via Amazon

According to intelligence coming from Internet Retailer, cited by the source, Chinese companies are increasing cross-border sales volume on Amazon’s marketplaces. Moreover, Chinese retailers can sell products in 8 countries as follows: Canada, Japan, the US, the UK, Germany, France, Italy and Spain.

The move is part of Amazon`s third-party platform “Global shop” project, which enables Chinese sellers of cross-border business to gain access to an open market.

Chinese retailers selling to overseas consumers on Amazon’s platform, in terms of numbers, increased 196% to more than 1,000 in 2013.

Ye Weilun, vice president of Amazon China’s third-party platform, informs that Amazon-based Chinese merchants registered an increase in overseas markets sales of 64% in 2013.

The country has its own delivery service and provides same-day or next-day delivery to 133 Chinese cities. In 2013, Amazon.cn generated USD 3 billion in web sales making it number 4 in the China top 500 companies.

In Japan, Chinese sellers are provided with Japanese-speaking customer service agents and marketing services. Amazon’s Japan ecommerce website sees around 4.8 million visitors per month, as reported by ComScore, cited by the source.

Amazon entered in China in 2004 with its acquisition of Chinese bookseller Joyo.com, and which was rebranded to Amazon China. Currently, there are 13 fulfillment centers and over 50,000 Chinese merchants who sell 20 million products in 32 categories on Amazon.cn. Currently, Amazon operates ecommerce websites in 13 countries.

