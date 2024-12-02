Chinese hacking group is targeting crypto companies: report

Thus, besides attacking industries such as healthcare, telecoms, fintech, and film and media companies, evidence suggests that the hacking collective, dubbed APT41 by the intelligence company, has infiltrated and phished a number of companies operating in the cryptocurrency industry.

In June 2018, APT41 targeted a crypto exchange with spear-phishing emails. The same month, using the same email address, APT41 sent spear-phishing emails that prompted targets to join a cryptocurrency-denominated decentralised gaming platform to game studios.

Furthermore, the hacking group deployed malicious code that uploads a monero mining bot on a target’s computer, in what is developing into a common form of cyber extortion, the online publication adds.