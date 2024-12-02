Chinese hacked computers mined USD 2 mln worth of crypto

Citing a local news report, CoinDesk said that police in Chinas Da Lian city arrested 20 suspects from a computer technology company who allegedly gained control of the large number of computers to profit from illicit cryptocurrency mining. The hackers created and embedded the malware inside internet browser plug-ins.

By clicking the display ads and installing the plug-ins, over a million computers were subsequently infected, mining a total of 26 million digibyte, decred and siacoin tokens over the course of two years, according to the police.

The report also indicated the hackers developed a network of more than 100 agents to help propagate the illicit mining software, such as through working relationships with internet cafes.