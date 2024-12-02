Chinese ecommerce player sets up cross-border online shopping platform

JD Worldwide will allow Chinese shoppers to buy imports from the US companies as well as products from countries like Australia, France, Germany, Japan, South Korea, New Zealand and the UK.

The company, which is backed by Tencent has also joined forces with eBay to launch a program which will allow Chinese shoppers to buy select goods from the US eBay sellers.

According to statistics, shares of JD.com have risen 44 percent since the beginning of 2015.

