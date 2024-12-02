Chinese ecommerce platform Plum raises USD 20 mln in Series B

Among the investors, there is Recruit and previous investors such as Matrix Partners China, Qiming Ventures, and Unity Ventures. To date, the startup has raised a total of around USD 58.4 million in funding. In August 2018, Plum raised USD 20 million from IDG Capital, Qiming Ventures Partners, Matrix Partners China, K2VC, and UnityVC.

With the funding, Plum will reportedly focus on building its brand and upgrading its services.

Plum provides an ecommerce platform that offers a wide range of services to users who want to sell their second-hand fashion products.