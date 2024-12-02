Chinese ecommerce company JD.com exits Australia

The company launched its Australian office in Melbourne in February 2018; Alibaba opened an office in the city in 2017. According to Internet Retailing, the opening was seen as a way for JD.com to work more closely with the Australian and New Zealand brands on its platform, and to pitch its business to new brands looking to expand into China.

A spokesperson from the company has confirmed to Internet Retailing that the online marketplace is integrating its Australian office into the business in China. Moreover, the move does not reflect the business’s performance in Australia and New Zealand.