Chinese drones head for Korean retail space conquest

DJI officially opened a flagship store in Seoul, capital of South Korea, in March 2016. This is reportedly DJIs second store, after the one opened in its headquarters in Shenzhen, China, in December 2015, chinaretailnews.com reports. It is the companys first overseas flagship store.

DJIs new flagship store has five floors and a total area of 870 square meters. The store is divided into four zones: a theater that offers visitors films and other visual content shot using DJI gear, a product display zone that showcases DJIs full series of products, a user experience zone with DJI pilots performing demos of the companys drones, and a post-sales support zone which provides firmware upgrades and maintenance services.