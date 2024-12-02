Chinese city to build big data platform to boost cross-border ecommerce

Deployed by IZP Technologies Group, the platform uses Big Data mining technology that covers 800 million overseas consumers in 89 countries. Using analytics, the platform provides businesses with information such as the size of their target market, the consumers’ preferred styles and colours and exact volume of stock demanded.

Instead of building their own websites, businesses can join this platform and sell directly to these consumers. Moreover, the market insights allow businesses to make more informed and quicker decisions about entering into the global market.

