Chinese authorities promote O2O business model

The guidelines were cast as a way to spur consumption and economic activity, reuters reports. They come at a time when Chinas economic growth has slowed down. The guidelines encouraged quicker uptake of mobile internet, big data, the internet of things, cloud computing, the made-in-China Beidou Navigation System, global positioning and biological identification in authentication, direct payment and logistics.

The government encouraged partnerships between internet companies and physical stores in order to combine their advantages. It also promoted the development of ecommerce and improved logistics in rural areas, and encouraged the merging of domestic and overseas markets via the internet. State news agency Xinhua said the government would also unveil financial support for the sector, the source cites.