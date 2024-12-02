Chinas retail sales reach USD 1,457 bln in Q1 of 2019

Moreover, the figures from the National Bureau of Statistics of China also revealed that online sales represented nearly 23% of overall retail sales in Q1. The increase of more than 8% year-on-year is regarded as positive news for marketers in the face of the economic downturn.

More than 85% of sales came from urban areas, while 14.7% came from rural areas, indicating increases of 8.2% and 9.2% year-on-year, respectively.

The figures support the continued growth which is foretold for China, one of the world’s largest retail markets, and the ecommerce market alone is expected to reach USD 1.8 trillion in 2022 according to a report by Forrester.