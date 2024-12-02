China's retail industry sees a drop of 8.8 percent in deal activity in Q4 2019

A total of 31 deals worth USD 3.21 billion were announced in Q4 2019, compared to the last four-quarter average of 34 deals. Venture financing was the leading category in the quarter with 20 deals which accounted for 64.5% of all deals.

In second place was M&A with six deals, followed by private equity with five transactions. In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading deal category in China's retail industry with total deals worth USD 2.67 billion.

The top five retail industry deals of Q4 2019 tracked by GlobalData were: