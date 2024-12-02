China's Pinduoduo receives USD 1.1 billion in share placement

The company plans to use the proceeds to help finance growth, upgrade users’ shopping experience and offer more subsidised products. It looks to close the transaction in early April 2020.

Pinduoduo, which competes with Alibaba and JD.com, offers discounts on products ranging from electronics to groceries but is under pressure as established players look to muscle in on its rural stronghold.

Nasdaq-listed Pinduoduo has secured several long-term investors including Chinese private equity firms Hillhouse Capital and Boyu Capital for the deal, two sources said for Reuters. The move comes just six months after Pinduoduo raised USD 1 billion in a convertible bond. In February 2019, it also raised USD 1 billion from a follow-on offering.

The recent market turmoil is widely expected to lift the need for already listed companies to sell more shares and raise fresh capital to weather the economic downturn.