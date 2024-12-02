Chinas cross-border online shopping market to exceed USD 125 billion in 2018

The research reveals a strong interest amongst Chinese consumers in buying online from overseas retailers, with the average online shopper in China spending almost USD 850 per year on purchases from overseas retailers.

The research also uncovers the following:

Cross-border online shopping is growing - 63% of Chinese shoppers plan to increase their spending in 2018 compared to 2017;

Fashion is the top category bought from overseas retailers - 22% of online shoppers in April 2018;

Japan is the overseas origin country that Chinese online shoppers have most confidence in , with 72% having confidence in Japanese vendors, followed by South Korea (60%), the US (55%), Australia (37%), France and Germany (both 26%) and the UK (23%);

Women are higher cross-border online shoppers than men, spending USD 976 on average per year, 20% more than men. Men seek fast delivery, whilst women seek Chinese language customer support, and relevant content on the suppliers website. Women are more likely to use an overseas suppliers standalone direct-to-consumer website (21% vs. 18% of men).

The study, The Cross-border eCommerce (Haitao) Opportunity in China, includes research amongst over 1,000 online shoppers in China, together with findings from interviews with over 100 international retailers and brand owners.