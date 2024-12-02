ChinaPay, Computop partner for global payments services

The server-based payment solution enables customers to use their preferred Alternative Payment Methods (APM) in their domestic currency, when buying goods online. Computop Paygate verifies transactions and processes payments in Europe, North and South America and, in a second step, in India and Southeast Asia.

Computop was chosen because of its open architecture of the software that enables it to be deployed across multiple territories. The included APMs are: EPS, Giropay, iDEAL, SOFORT Banking, Bancontact, Przelewy24, SEPA, TrustPay, QIWI, MyBank, POLi, Finnish Online Banking, paysafecard, AstroPay direct, SafetyPay, and Skrill.

