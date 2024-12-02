ChinaNet Online Holdings inks agreement with Baidu

ChinaNet cooperates with search engines to perform search engine marketing for its clients. The company has signed a one-year agreement with Baidu for approximately USD 26 million to optimize the search advertising campaigns run on behalf of ChinaNet’s clients through Baidu’s search engine.

Baidu provides a range of services including a Chinese language search engine for websites, audio files and images. The company offers 57 search and community services including Baidu Baike, an online collaboratively-built encyclopedia and a searchable keyword-based discussion forum.

ChinaNet Online Holdings, a parent company of ChinaNet Online Media Group, is a B2B (business to business) internet technology company focusing on providing O2O (online to offline) sales channel expansion service for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and entrepreneurial management and networking service for entrepreneurs in China.