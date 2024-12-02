China: Yiwugou.com gains first batch of official online business licenses

According to CCTV, Chinese leaders proposed the Internet + idea at two sessions press conference in 2015 and indicated that the integration of online and offline had created greater vitality, and that both online and offline shops should remain faithful to ensure quality and safeguard consumer rights.

The nature of the Internet + idea is to upgrade traditional industries through internet technology therefore online business licenses are the best practice for the Internet + idea in the field of ecommerce. In China, the business license is a merchant legal certificate that is supervised by the state administrative department. However, with the development of ecommerce, its harder to supervise and approve online merchants in the traditional model of the business license. In addition, the enterprise certification of third platforms like Alibaba usually cant be recognized by the state administrative department.

In January 2015, the conflict between Alibaba and the State Administration for Industry and Commerce was a concentrated reflection of this problem and consequently the government, enterprises and people are more concerned about the problem of online integrity.

The online business license is specific to online business spaces as opposed to the electronisation of traditional business licenses and also promotes ecommerce integrity management from enterprise certification up to national regulation.

