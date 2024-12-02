China: Winit partners eBay to provide domestic goods globally

Via the agreement, eBay China merchants will be offered comprehensive warehousing services and customer experience solutions. Other key features include a one-stop, cross-border supply chain solution, supported by overseas warehousing; services ranging from international shipping to overseas warehouse management and transparent tracking system and business consulting services, such as inventory management and business expansion.

Winit has established four warehouses in the US, the UK, Germany, and Australia since 2013. In recent news, eBay and the online retailer Groupon have opened pop-up stores to offer instant shopping and fast delivery during the Christmas rush, smh.com.au reports.