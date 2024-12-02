China: Wanda E-commerce raises USD 161 mln, USD 3 bln valuation

Moreover, the recent funding raises the company’s valuation at USD 3 billion (CNY 20 billion), bharatpress.com reports.

Wanda E-commerce was founded in August 2014 as a USD 814 million (CNY 5 billion) joint venture by mega-conglomerate Wanda and the web services companies Tencent and Baidu.

Tencent and Baidu each hold 15% of Wanda E-commerce. Wanda E-commerce uses Tencent products like the payment services TenPay and Weixin Payment.