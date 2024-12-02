China, US, EU regulators enforce ecommerce product safety

They pledged to watch online sales more closely, make it easier to track products to their manufacturer and to cooperate in product recalls. They said manufacturers will be encouraged to do more to design safety standards into products, indianexpress.com reports.

US, European and Chinese regulators have held five such meetings since 2008. The latest pledge marked the first time such a meeting produced an agreement to “do something concrete,” said the American envoy, Elliot F. Kaye, chairman of the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Kaye also said regulators need to respond to the rise of online commerce that links consumers directly with foreign suppliers, eliminating traditional importers who would have been responsible for product safety.