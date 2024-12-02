China: UnionPay Launches Haigou 2.0 for cross-border ecommerce services

Also known as Shop The World (haigou.unionpay.com), the platform has already hundreds of overseas online merchants as customers.

The new platform has been upgraded in its function, services and user interface to further improve the online shopping experience of UnionPay cardholders so that they can shop the world at home.

Built upon its predecessors product classification, language translation, merchant guide and other functions, Shop The World extends its services to include product recommendation, national specialty pavilion, UnionPay account login, cash-back, and logistics transshipment which cover almost the whole process of domestic consumers cross-border online shopping.

The platform highlights 4 categories including maternal and child products, beauty, fashion, and food, and provides full-site retrieval, national and regional pavilions, merchandise category and other functions so that consumers can locate their expected products.

Through system integration with cross-border logistic companies, shopping service providers and insurance companies, the platform provides cardholders with cross-border online shopping services.

When a cardholder purchases overseas products or services through the platform and pays via UnionPay Online Payment (UPOP), the transaction in foreign currency will be converted into CNY and debited into the cardholders CNY-based account without charging currency conversion fees. The cardholder may also have services provided by UPI and its merchants, including card-using rebate and freight discount.

Through cooperation with overseas institutions, UPI has realized the acceptance of UnionPay cards online payment by 10 million of overseas merchants located in over 100 countries and regions including Europe, America, Japan, South Korea, South Pacific, Hong Kong and Macau which cover retail, online tourism reservation, tuition payment and air ticket reservation.

Among them are Amazon and eBay in the US, Rakuten in Japan, Gmarket in South Korea, Agoda in Thailand and Deutsche Lufthansa in Germany.