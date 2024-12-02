China to complete South Korea, Australia FTZ agreement

In April 2014, South Korea and Australia signed a FTZ agreement with each other. South Korea will benefit from the elimination of tariffs on 90% of all goods and 85% of imports by value.

In what concerns Australia, the agreement would reduce or remove tariffs that impact trade in goods, restrict regulations that impede services and implement measures that encourage more foreign direct investment (FDI) between the two countries.

Ma Zhaoxu, China’s ambassador to Australia, has informed that once the agreement is concluded, it could be worth up to USD 10 trillion by 2020.

In recent news, Amazon has announced that it will launch a new store in the Shanghai Free Trade Zone (FTZ) due to less restrictive trade regulations in what concerns sales of products in China.

