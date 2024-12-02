China: third-party ecommerce services market to increase at 20.91% CAGR by 2018

The same source mentions that the ecommerce services market in China is divided into five: digital marketing, finance and payment, software and IT systems, fulfilment and customer services.

One of the major emerging trends in this market is the blurring of the line between ecommerce and commerce because sales channels are being integrated and customers are having a consistent experience across all channels, according to the ‘The e-Commerce Services Market in China 2014-2018’ report issued by the market research agency Market Research.

According to the report, one of the major drivers in the market is the increased number of customer touch points. The buying preferences of customers are changing with technological improvements, which have generated the need for more online sale channels.

