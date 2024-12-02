China: Tencent launches internet-based bank

The goal of the pilot program is to make credit more available to small businesses which are at disadvantage when it comes to securing loans from state-owned banks despite being integral to China’s economic development.

Moreover, the initiative is part of the Chinese government’s efforts to reduce the amount of control that state-owned banks have on its economy and continue with financial reforms agenda.

Tencent’s first financial services product, a fund called Licaitong, was launched in January 2014, while Alibaba, Baidu, and electronics seller Suning Commerce Group also got government licenses to offer mutual funds, loans, and insurance.