China: Taobao to test drone delivery in 3-day pilot program

To this purpose, Taobao has partnered with Shanghai YTO Express delivery company to run the test from 4 to 6 February 2015, techinasia.com reports. 450 customers will get the chance to have their goods delivered by drone.

The items on the pre-set list of available products include brown sugar and ginger tea. Packages, which must weigh less than 340 grams, will be delivered within one hour. Customers must live within a certain radius of specific distribution sites in Guangzhou, Beijing, and Shanghai.