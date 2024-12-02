China strengthens commercial relations with Hong Kong

Chinas regulator said it would allow mainland investors to trade shares in designated Hong Kong-listed firms. Hong Kong investors, likewise, will be allowed to buy shares in companies listed in Shanghai.

The pilot project will launch after a preparation period of nearly six months. During the trial period, Hong Kong investment in Chinese stocks will be limited to a daily quota of USD 2 billion (CNY 13 billion). Mainland investment in Hong Kong stocks will be limited to a daily quota of USD 1.7 billion (CNY 10.5 billion).

The pilot scheme will also limit trading to companies already dual-listed in Shanghai and Hong Kong, as well as other selected blue chip companies.

