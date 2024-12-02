China: rural ecommerce to top USD 29 bln by end 2014 - survey

Additionally, the figures point out that rural ecommerce is forecasted to jump to USD 75 billion (CNY 460 billion) by 2016. It is expected that rural residents will spend an average of USD 80 (CNY 500) to USD 300 (CNY 2000) online annually until 2016.

However, the individual purchase rate is low, according to a report issued by the Alibaba Group research arm, AliResearch. Moreover, 84.4% of surveyed consumers in rural areas have claimed that online shopping is acceptable.

Alibaba is expected to invest USD 1.6 billion (CNY 10 billion) in developing Chinese rural infrastructure and logistics, build 1000 county-level operation centers, create new services tailored to rural ecommerce and train retailers in rural areas, amongst others.

