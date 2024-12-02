China: Qunar releases sub-brand "Qua" to provide air-ticket booking for English speakers worldwide

Via the release, English speaking customers clicking on the channel Qunar.com, they will land on qua.com to finish tickets booking, chinainternetwatch.com reports. Besides, Qunar has already provided payment method with the payments gateway Paypal for overseas users and set their oversea mobile phone numbers as contact numbers.

On Android platforms alone, Qunar Travel apps had been accessed 105.716 million times by May 2014, being the first travel app exceeding 100 million downloads. Qunar’s mobile revenues for Q3 2014 were USD 33 million, an increase of 445.1% year-on-year, representing 40.4% of total revenues.