China Post, Lufthansa Cargo to target cross-border ecommerce

Initially, Lufthansa Cargo will provide the Post with cargo capacity between Shanghai and Frankfurt that is equivalent to a weekly 777F flight.

Rather than operating a 777F solely on China Post’s behalf, the deal will likely resemble a block space agreement, in which China Post will have regular access to Lufthansa’s scheduled cargo and passenger flights.

Although Lufthansa Cargo has long provided lift to China Post on outbound flights from key destinations in China, such as Beijing and Guangzhou, following the new agreement, the scope of their cooperation could grow. According to the two companies, they are jointly exploring the development of other international routes.