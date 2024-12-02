China: plans for building 3 cross-border Silk Road railways under way

Moreover, the plans include the creation of additional cross-border regional logistics and trading platforms to promote the trade ties of the Silk Road, according to the China Daily news agency, cited by the source.

In recent news, Amazon has announced that it will launch a new store in the Shanghai Free Trade Zone (FTZ) due to less restrictive trade regulations in what concerns sales of products in China.

