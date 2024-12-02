China: online retail to witness +20% increase by 2020, yStats.com reveals

The “China B2C E-Commerce Sales Forecasts 2016 to 2020” report by the Germany-based ecommerce research company cites eight different predictions for online retail sales in China, all of which signal double-digit growth for the next few years.

As a result of this rapid growth, the online share of total retail sales, already above the 10 percentage point mark, could mount new heights, and China’s share of global ecommerce sales is likely to continue rising.

B2C ecommerce is expected to make a major contribution to this growth. According to various sources, B2C’s share in China’s online retail sales has been on the rise over the past few years and is now accounting for more than 50% of the total, whereas the share of C2C has declined. Another important prediction cited in the yStats.com report concerns the growth of m-commerce in China: within the next few years, mobile shopping could account for almost three quarters of all online sales.