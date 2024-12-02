China: OKCoin to release Bitcoin futures trading

OKCoin’s futures trading feature is aimed at overcoming Bitcoin’s price volatility issue and mitigate risks by allowing customers to ‘lock in’ a future price on digital currency earnings.

Advanced users of digital currencies can use futures to enable leverage opportunities for price speculation. Trading of derivatives like futures also serves to eradicate volatility from the underlying asset and make prices more predictable overall.

Changpeng Zhao, OKCoin chief technology officer, has informed that the exchange has taken into consideration gathering accurate pricing data with a USD index based upon prices from 10 different Bitcoin exchanges.

OKCoin launched an English website, P2P margin trading and a range of algorithmic trading tools in June 2014.