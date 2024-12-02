China: notable growth in m-commerce - report

According to global marketing and technology agency DigitasLBi, that’s more than double the 35 % in the US, UK, Germany and Singapore.

DigitasLBi also argues that half of survey respondents worldwide agreed the use of smartphones has changed the way they shop. 34 % of smartphone users have made a purchase using their smartphone, and 72 % of smartphone users report using their smartphone while inside a store.

The survey found 82 % of Chinese social network users have been influenced by social media; in Singapore the figure is 74 %; Spain, Italy and the US show a respective average of 55 %. Four in five Chinese social network users also say they buy more products of brands they follow on social media. Sharing news of purchased items through social channels is most common in China, where 78 % of social media users have shared a purchase via a social network, it says. In contrast, in the UK and Germany, nearly 35 % have done so. In Singapore, Italy, Spain and the US, between 40 % and 50 % of users have shared a purchase via a social network.