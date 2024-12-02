China: notable growth in cross-border online shopping

According to the same report, citing data from the China e-Business Research Center journal, the value registered by the Chinese online shoppers buying from abroad via domestic electronic payment methods jumped from USD 1.95 billion (CNY 12 billion) to more than USD 11.36 billion (CNY 70 billion) between 2010 and 2013.

Alipay, Chinas largest third-party payment platform, recorded a 117% growth in its cross-border e-payment services from 2011 to 2012, whereas the average pointed to a 64.7% growth for other ecommerce companies.

In late 2012, the central government approved 5 cities as trial points for cross-border ecommerce trading, while local governments also provided subsidies for the sectors development. In 2013, 17 third-party payment firms were granted licenses for providing online cross-border payment services.

