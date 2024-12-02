China: mobile to account for over half of online sales in 2016

According to a report conducted by eMarketer, m-commerce in China is expected to increase 51% in 2016 to USD 505 billion and account for 56% of all online retail shopping. Meanwhile, m-commerce in the US is forecast to rise just 28% to USD 96.2 billion in 2016 and account for a quarter of online shopping.

The New York-based research company predicts that m-commerce will make up 10.9% of total retail sales in the mainland by the end of 2016, while US m-commerce transactions will only account for 1.9% of total retail sales.

That gap is expected to continue to widen by 2020. In 2019 eMarketer predicts that m-commerce in China will grow by 36% and account for 71% of online sales (24% of total retail sales), while the sector in the US will expand by 15% and account for 28% of online transactions and just 2.7% of total retail sales.

The government-backed China Internet Network Information Centre recently said that the number of users accessing the internet via mobile devices hit 594 million at the end of June, Beijing-based iResearch reported.