China Mobile selects Gemalto for NFC ticketing in Beijing

Gemalto pre-loads the SIMs with the Beijing transport application and enables approximately 22 million daily commuters in the city to ride buses and the metro by tapping their smartphones on the contactless ticket reader.

In addition to the transport application, the UpTeq NFC Multi-tenant SIMs installed in all types of handsets is set be ready to host and enable services such as mobile payment, loyalty and couponing programs, and access control for private enterprises.

The UpTeq NFC Multi-tenant SIM forms part of Gemaltos portfolio of mobile contactless solutions, which include the Allynis Trusted Services Hub.

In recent news, Gemalto has launched Ezio Armored Application, a solution that enables banks to deploy e-banking applications on any computer.