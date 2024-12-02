China: MasterCard releases e-payments service for ecommerce businesses

Via the partnership, BOCS will accept MasterPass payments from merchants with a BOC bank account. With a MasterPass wallet, consumers can store MasterCard and other branded credit, debit and prepaid card information, along with shipping addresses so that they can be accessed when they come to pay.

MasterPass is currently accepted by over 70,000 merchants in 16 countries including China, as well as Australia, Canada, Czech Republic, France, Italy, New Zealand, Poland, Romania, Russia, Singapore, South Africa, Taiwan, UAE, UK and the US.