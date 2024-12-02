China: m-banking reached USD 1.6 trillion in 2013 - report

According to the Payment & Clearing Association of China (PCAC), via the Internet, the dominance of banks was more obvious, with CNY 1,061 trillion in 23.7 billion transactions.

Third-party payment firms dealt with 15 billion online transactions worth CNY 8.96 trillion.

Data from the PCAC revealed that China had granted licenses to 90 non-bank institutions to carry out online payment business by the end of last year, while allowing 37 non-banks to take mobile payment business.