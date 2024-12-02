China Lending Corporation launches SCF services

The Program, as it is named, aims to provide owners of small to medium sized enterprises with liquidity to finance operations and growth and will be carried out through Zhiyuan Factoring (Guangzhou). (Zhiyuan), a recently incorporated, majority owned subsidiary of the Company. With registered capital of RMB 30 million, Zhiyuan is 99% owned by Fenghui Dingxin (Beijing) Financial Consulting, a wholly subsidiary of the Company and the remaining 1% owned by Hangzhou Juxinhui Trading.

Additionally, the Company announced that, through Ningbao Ding Tai Financial Leasing Co. Ltd., it has acquired 98.04% equity interest in Hangzhou Zeshi Investment Partners (Zeshi), a limited partnership with registered capital of RMB 51 million. Another shareholder of Zeshi is Dingxin (Beijing) Financial Consulting with 1.96% equity as Executive Partner. Through Zeshi and its shareholders, China Lending plans to launch new supply chain financing services in the near future, eg financing products design, related corporate financing solutions, investments and asset management etc as part of its restructuring plan.